Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.59. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

