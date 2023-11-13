Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
Shares of Alps Alpine stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $15.59. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alps Alpine has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
