Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.1 days.
Alsea Price Performance
ALSSF remained flat at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.80.
About Alsea
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alsea
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.