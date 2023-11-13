Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 801,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 399.1 days.

Alsea Price Performance

ALSSF remained flat at $3.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Alsea has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

