Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 591,281 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 591,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $28.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

