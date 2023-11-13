Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,383,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $848.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $331.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

