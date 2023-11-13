Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 962,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 249,413 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $756,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.17. 519,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.07. The company has a market cap of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,788 shares of company stock valued at $135,547,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

