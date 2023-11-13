Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 8,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,221,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after purchasing an additional 910,890 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 5,312,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,218,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

