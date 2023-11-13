Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,662,000 after acquiring an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after buying an additional 121,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,449,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,025,000 after buying an additional 216,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.62 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.