Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 16,566 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,644,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 158,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,827. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

