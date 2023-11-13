Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 54,075 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,201,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,075,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 490,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.49. 3,539,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.