Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE XOM traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812,023. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $414.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

