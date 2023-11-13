Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Upgraded to Buy at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Shares of ALS opened at C$19.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$18.74 and a 1 year high of C$23.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.04. The firm has a market cap of C$901.26 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

