Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Down to $5.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $4.90. Altus Power shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 157,101 shares changing hands.

AMPS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 134.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

