Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Purchased by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.50% of Amalgamated Financial worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 97.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

