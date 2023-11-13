American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,752 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 62,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American Express worth $190,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $154.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

