Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. 35,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,293. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

