Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 3.6 %

AMXEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

