Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Down 3.6 %
AMXEF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Amex Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
