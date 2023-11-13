Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $267.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average is $246.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.15.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

