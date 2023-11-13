Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,013,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,508,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

See Also

