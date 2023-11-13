AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is 0.11. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.31.
About AmmPower
