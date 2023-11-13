AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Update

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the October 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMPF traded up 0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.08 and its 200 day moving average is 0.11. AmmPower has a 12 month low of 0.03 and a 12 month high of 0.31.

Get AmmPower alerts:

About AmmPower

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.