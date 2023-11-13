Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,393 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 4.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Analog Devices worth $642,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.31. 743,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,969. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

