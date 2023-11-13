Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

