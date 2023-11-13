Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target at $71.60

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axonics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 200.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.41 on Monday. Axonics has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -201.64 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.