Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $24.20

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital raised Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Bumble by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bumble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.86. Bumble has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Bumble's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

