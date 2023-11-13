Analysts Set Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) PT at $7.21

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXFY. Loop Capital cut shares of Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,059.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $1,042,798.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,800,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,059.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 22,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $103,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,858,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,863,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 193,422 shares of company stock worth $529,202 and sold 449,900 shares worth $1,677,028. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Expensify by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $143.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

