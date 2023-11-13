Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AvidXchange (AVDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ: AVDX) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2023 – AvidXchange had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2023 – AvidXchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – AvidXchange is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

AvidXchange Stock Up 0.3 %

AVDX traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.36. 333,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,003. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,531.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,501 shares of company stock worth $1,101,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

