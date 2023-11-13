Analyzing Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) & Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondelez International and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 3 13 0 2.81 Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Mondelez International presently has a consensus target price of $78.53, suggesting a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S..

This table compares Mondelez International and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $31.50 billion 2.99 $2.72 billion $3.35 20.63 Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $6.47 4.57

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 12.97% 15.59% 6.11% Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mondelez International beats Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's brand portfolio includes Oreo, Ritz, LU, CLIF Bar, and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, third party distributors, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut. In addition, it is involved in the trading and investment activities. It also exports its products to the Middle East, Russia, Central Asian republics, Europe, Africa, and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.operates as a subsidiary of pladis Foods Limited.

