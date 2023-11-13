Andra AP fonden Acquires 14,400 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 92.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $334,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

