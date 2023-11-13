Andra AP fonden Boosts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total transaction of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,399,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,484 shares of company stock worth $101,547,167 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.65.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

