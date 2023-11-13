Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of CarMax worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 42.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

CarMax Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.37 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.