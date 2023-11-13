Andra AP fonden Buys 1,200 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 220.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $514.26 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.16 and a 200-day moving average of $501.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

