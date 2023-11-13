Andra AP fonden Buys 13,500 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,231. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

