Andra AP fonden Buys 20,400 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE GRMN opened at $116.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $116.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

