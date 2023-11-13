Andra AP fonden Buys 33,200 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after buying an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

