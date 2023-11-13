Andra AP fonden Buys New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $6,027,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 19.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $4,803,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $376.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.18. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

