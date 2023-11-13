Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.38 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

