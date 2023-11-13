Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $61.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

