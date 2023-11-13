Andra AP fonden Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.09.

LH stock opened at $204.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

