Andra AP fonden Has $7.61 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $245.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.35 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

