Andra AP fonden Has $7.80 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.77 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

