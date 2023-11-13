Andra AP fonden Has $7.87 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $128.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

