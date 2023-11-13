Andra AP fonden Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $124.25 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

