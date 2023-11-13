Andra AP fonden Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 21.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:IQV opened at $195.98 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.