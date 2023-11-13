Andra AP fonden Has $8.60 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

