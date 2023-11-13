Andra AP fonden Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $594,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,611 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $118.68 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

