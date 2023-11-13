Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $83.51 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

