Andra AP fonden Purchases 13,400 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,978,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 44,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,774,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,587,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,757,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,665 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,568 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $70.05 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.