Andra AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

