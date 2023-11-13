Andra AP fonden Sells 10,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,097 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after buying an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

CTSH stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

