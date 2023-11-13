Andra AP fonden Sells 5,000 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $7,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of K stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 722,400 shares of company stock worth $40,223,744. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

