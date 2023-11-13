ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 27.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.7% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $291.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $351.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $295.55 and its 200-day moving average is $310.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

